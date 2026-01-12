TAVISTOCK AFC U23s began their 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion, producing a dominant performance to secure a comprehensive 5–0 victory over Lydford Foxes at Langsford Park on Saturday, January 3.
In front of an encouraging crowd of approximately 80 spectators, Tavistock started brightly and set the tone early with confident, high-tempo football. Their pressure paid off in the 17th minute when Connor Wright delivered a dangerous looping cross that drifted over the goalkeeper and nestled into the far corner.
The hosts doubled their advantage just five minutes later. Sustained pressure forced Lydford back, and Tayden Williams showed great composure to finish clinically in the 22nd minute, further underlining Tavistock’s early dominance.
Tavistock continued to attack with intent, and in the 28th minute Oliver Northam produced a superb strike from outside the penalty area, finding the net with power and precision to make it 3–0. It was a memorable moment for Northam, who would later be joined on the scoresheet by his brother.
Before Lydford could regroup, Tavistock struck again. Aaron Hughes added the fourth in the 34th minute, capping off a devastating first-half display and sending the teams into the break with Tavistock firmly in control at 4–0.
The second half saw Tavistock manage the game professionally, maintaining possession and limiting Lydford to few opportunities. The scoring was completed in the 80th minute when Isaac Northam found the net, ensuring both brothers were on the scoresheet and putting the finishing touch on an impressive all-round team performance.
It was a dominant display from Tavistock AFC U23s, who will be delighted to open the new year with a clean sheet, five goals, and a thoroughly deserved victory.
(Images courtesy of Mark Allott)
The following weekend, Tavistock AFC U23s produced a hugely encouraging performance but were left empty-handed following a narrow defeat against unbeaten league leaders Princerock.
From the opening stages, Tavistock AFC U23s were dominant, controlling possession and tempo against an aggressive and unpredictable opposition. The hosts were rewarded for their pressure when Owen Lauderdale opened the scoring to give Tavistock a deserved 1–0 lead.
The match turned feisty as Princerock were reduced to ten men following a red card shortly before half-time for dissent, swearing at their own teammate. Despite the numerical advantage, Tavistock were unable to extend their lead before the break.
Early in the second half, Princerock found an equaliser against the run of play and then went on to score what proved to be the winning goal, despite creating very little throughout the game. The visitors later received a second red card, this time for swearing at the referee, leaving them with nine men for the closing stages.
Despite the advantage, Tavistock were unable to force a late breakthrough, with Princerock defending deep and finishing their limited chances clinically. A single defensive error ultimately proved costly on the afternoon.
There were plenty of positives to take from the performance. The squad met all of the objectives set before kick-off, particularly in terms of game management and composure. Credit must go to the players for not allowing intimidating behaviour or frustration to affect their focus, even as tensions rose.
Defensively, Tavistock were superb as a unit, working tirelessly throughout. The first-half display was the strongest of the 90 minutes, with particularly dangerous play down the right-hand side, where the hosts consistently looked capable of scoring.
Injuries continue to impact selection, forcing several players to operate out of position, which has affected cutting edge in the final third. Becoming more ruthless in front of goal remains a key area for development, but valuable experience continues to be gained with every fixture.
With players expected to return from injury in the coming weeks, the focus remains firmly on development and building towards next season.
A big thank you to the travelling supporters, whose backing lifted the players throughout.
They play Lakeside Athletic away next up.
