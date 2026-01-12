TAVISTOCK RFC ended a five-match wait for a win in Devon One when they thrashed tail-enders Dartmouth 73-5.
Centre Liam Watts and full-back Logan Suish were the men of the moment for Tavistock in their best win since trouncing Exmouth Quins 76-14 at the tail-end of the 2022-23 season.
Solly Hunter crossed twice and there were single scores for Toby Teague, Callum Barker and Will White. Freddie Fuller knocked over eight conversions.
Leigh Puttock, the Tavistock coach, said his hope is this win will be the catalyst that sparks a rise up the table.
“Always nice to get a good win, but never good to see a fellow Devon club struggling to put 15 players on the pitch,” said Puttock.
“That said, it’s pleasing to see us scoring tries in any situation. The most important thing now is that we hit the training pitch, keep improving, and move forward positively for the rest of the year.”
Tavistock RFC are away to Withycombe this Saturday.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.