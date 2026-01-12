OKEHAMPTON Argyle made a mockery of the South West Peninsula League standings when they went flying out of the blocks on Saturday, January 10.
They shocked second-placed Bridport FC by taking an early 2-0 lead at Simmons Park with back-to-back defeats for the side from Dorset then on the horizon.
Tyler Little and Dom Harnell scored the first goals of 2026 for Okehampton following their 1-0 defeat at Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police the week prior.
Bridport responded with a goal of their own through George Calverley though, halving the deficit on their travels.
Despite this setback, Argyle held firm and took their advantage into the break and all the way to the hour mark.
Leon Wood popped up to make it two apiece and shortly after, Riley Weedon scored what proved to be the decisive goal in a 3-2 victory for Bridport.
Bridport remain hot on the heels of league leaders Bovey Tracey AFC after this result whilst Okehampton remain on 17 points in 14th place.
Talking of Bovey and they put rock-bottom Axminster Town to the sword, Stuart Bowker and Ollie Aplin both scoring hat-tricks as the Moorlanders prevailed 8-1 at the Western Counties Roofing Ground.
Elsewhere, Cullompton Rangers and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police both picked up three points at home. Cully edged out Teignmouth AFC 2-1 thanks to goals from Josh Coles and Luke Horne whereas Stoke overcame Ilfracombe Town in a five-goal thriller at Broadley Lane.
There was also a Walter C Parson League Cup tie taking place that saw Newton Abbot Spurs exit at the hands of St. Day AFC.
Another difficult test awaits Okehampton Argyle as they host Bovey on Saturday, January 17, before concluding the month against Honiton Town.
