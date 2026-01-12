YEOVIL brought an end to Okehampton RFC ladies’ impressive unbeaten streak on Sunday in what proved to be a blockbuster top-of-the-table encounter between two sides meeting for the first time this season.
The match was played with grit, determination, and no shortage of physicality from the first whistle to the last.
Both teams matched each other in intensity early on, but it was Yeovil who struck first after half an hour, capitalising from close range following a spell of stubborn Oke defence to lead 0–7.
The Oke women refused to let the setback break their resolve, trading blows at both ends of the pitch. However, just before half-time Yeovil found a way through again, crossing the whitewash at short range to carry a 0–14 advantage into the break.
Although Okehampton haven’t often found themselves trailing recently, the side showed real passion and belief after the restart, even as the conditions deteriorated with driving rain blowing in off the moors.
With momentum building downhill, it didn’t take long for the breakthrough to come. A powerful line from Jenna saw her crash over for Oke’s first points of the match, though the conversion fell just short (5–14).
The restart saw Okehampton turn up the pressure in both attack and defence. Sustained pressure forced an error at the back, with a kick from Garnet putting Yeovil’s fullback under pressure. The resulting clearance found Garnet again, who darted under the posts for Oke’s second try. Issy added the extras to narrow the gap to just two points (12–14).
With twenty minutes remaining, Oke battled valiantly through worsening conditions, but Yeovil’s defence held firm as they clung on for the win. The final score of 12–14 earned Oke a well-deserved losing bonus point and leaves the sides now joint-top of the league.
Congratulations to Yeovil on their victory — a fantastic showcase of grassroots rugby and a true top-of-the-table clash.
Okehampton welcome Dings Crusaders Mavericks to the Showground next, on Sunday.
