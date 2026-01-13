COUNTIES THREE DEVON NORTH & EAST
Cullompton IIs 26 North Tawton RFC 34
NORTH Tawton RFC started the new year with a trip to Cullompton and with the Cully 1st XV also at home, this clash took place on the back pitch, writes Chris Phare.
With no cover from the grandstand or nearby teas, coffee or toilets to hand, it felt very windswept and when Cullompton scored their first try in under three minutes, many questioned why they were even there.
It only took a few minutes for North Tawton to hit back though with a try from Jack Phare.
Cullompton in the Tawts red zone couldn’t quite get over the line with some sterling defensive work by the visitors, somehow keeping Cully out. Anything you can do we can do better it seems with Tawton, who shook off the slow start and got into their stride.
The Tawts scored two unanswered tries coming from lineout and driving maul after some great kicking from hand by Ryan Goss into the corners. The tries being scored by Brad Hudson and Simon Quick. North Tawton now find themselves 7-19 up but it still didn’t feel like it was enough.
As expected, back come Cullompton, giving the Tawton defense another battering and this time getting their reward with a converted try.
What Tawton needed now was just steady the ship as Cullompton had found another gear and had their tails up, coming at Tawton with everything they had. The older heads from Tawton backed up by some good lines run by the backs slowly got the game back under some sort of control and another try from Brad Hudson before half time took the score to 14-24.
Cully struck first after the break, a third converted try of the afternoon making it time for sweaty palms on both sides of the field.
North Tawton knew if they want the away win then there was still more work to do. The Tawts attack got back into their stride with some broken play giving them the ball a metre from the try line. After several attempts at going over but just being short, Bill Sharp got the try for the away side.
Avoiding the ‘we score they score next’ flow of the game, the Tawts used their driving maul again to get the next try with Brad Hudson getting his hatrick. The score now 21-34 to the away side with 10 minutes to go.
All the visitors needed to do now is stick it up the jumper and wait for the referee to blow for full-time.
Even that was not easy, Cullompton in search of the losing bonus point scoring the final try of a very absorbing game to give the final score 26-34.
It was great to see Brad Hudson get a hat trick and Si Quick, Jack and Bill add to their respective try tallies for the season.
Next up now, North Tawton RFC host Okehampton IIs under the Friday night lights for a 7:30pm kick-off.
