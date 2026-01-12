OKEHAMPTON Running Club members have kicked off 2026 around the country including Ian Ripper.
Ian was in Dorking for the weekend, so on Saturday he took part in Wild Runnings Dark Skies Surrey Hills 10-mile race at the Denbies Wine Estate.
Billed as ‘experiencing the excitement of a night trail run in the Surrey Hills, navigating through the woodlands under the stars with your path lit only by your headlamp. The fresh night air and winding trails provide a unique and invigorating challenge’.
Ian ran with his niece who had not done a night trail before. He said it was great fun on a still but freezing night. He finished in a time of 1:43, first in his age category. He added the locals thought it hilly, but only ‘undulating’ by Devon standards.
Four ORCs chose Oh My Obelisk for their Sunday run. This is a multi-terrain 9- or 13-mile (half marathon) route up to the Obelisk at Mamhead from Dawlish Leisure Centre. It’s a bit of a climb, but the scenery and sense of achievement is awesome… however the weather was miserable, wet and windy and the paths very slippery.
Peter Rossitter and Lou Duffield ran the half marathon distance, Peter finished in 2:33:36 and Lou in 2:41:38.
Garry Wallace and Pearl Barnes did the 9-mile race, Garry finishing in 1:43:21 and Pearl in 1:48:50 – she said she couldn’t take her eyes off her feet the whole time.
ORC were also out in force on Sunday for the 4th event in the Westward League XC series at Westward Ho!
There is one race per month, held from October to February using courses throughout Devon and Cornwall.
All age categories are catered for – starting with an under 11 development race (combined boys and girls) of approximately one mile going right through to senior and vet men’s and women’s races. Courses are varied and can be tough, often including woodland, hills and fields.
There were concerns over the course this weekend due to weather warnings, but it was deemed ‘good to go’ and for competitors to ‘come prepared for light showers and gusty winds ie normal conditions at Northam Burrows.’
In fact, it was much drier than expected and the results were:
U11 boys Rory Grubb 24th in his first XC race, a superb performance. U13 boys James Dearden 32nd, a solid performance in increasingly windy conditions. For the Snr Women Emma Brock was 39th, Rachel Russell 46th and a valiant attempt by Emily Young to run whilst injured, but not quite (sensibly) making the finish. In the Snr Men Rob Russell was 50th and Joe Lane 75th, both running solidly in deteriorating conditions
.Into its third year, Okehampton Running Club Head Coach Robert Richards continues to adapt its “Beyond Couch to 5k” programme that focused exclusively on achieving the 10k distance in 18 weeks, including a Parkrun.
This amazing opportunity was concluded by 3 runners at the weekend with a circumnavigation of the Ring Road, high on the moor above the Army Camp.
It was wet and windy, but all the runners completed the route and have earned their place as successful 10k runners. Keep an eye out on our social media as the 5k programme will start again in April with a goal of continuing to the half marathon distance.
