REGIONAL TWO SOUTH WEST
Okehampton RFC 21 Ivybridge 26
OKEHAMPTON RFC produced the worst home performance for some time on Saturday, January 10, slipping to defeat against visitors Ivybridge.
A Christmas break did the home side no favours as they cutting edge and decision-making throughout.
Playing down the slope for the first half, the game was very scrappy and errors abounded. The home side’s scrum and lineout were effective but it took until right on the interval for the hosts to open the scoring. Replacement hooker Jack Rutley borrowing over from close range for a try converted by Luke Simmons.
The second half began with Oke not fully switched on, allowing the visitors to level almost immediately and Ivybridge then took a 7-14 lead.
Okes replied with a decent 10 minutes and restored parity through Rob Fishleigh.
Shortly after, Rutley crossed for his second and with both tries converted, Okehampton were ahead at 21-14.
A missed penalty kick by Simmons was followed by an Okehampton implosion, Ivy scoring in the bottom corner and then snatching victory with the last play of the game.
It was a disappointing defeat as the Okes were miles off the pre-Christmas levels of performance. Hopefully one that can be written off as a blip and the Okes will need to produce much better on their travels to Teignmouth next Saturday, kick-off 2.30.
Brett Luxton, the Okehampton coach, said the manner of defeat was what hurt more than anything.
“Scrum dominance, and a penalty count that was massively in our favour, would normally be a recipe for a win,” said Luxton.
“But fair play to Ivybridge: they stuck to their task and snuck it at the end. A disappointing day.”
Okehampton will be aiming to bounce back away to Teignmouth this Saturday.
