TAVISTOCK AFC 1st XI, Tavistock AFC U23s and Okehampton Argyle all had their respective fixtures postponed due to the weather on Saturday, January 17.
Starting in the Southern League and Stuart Henderson’s Tavistock side were scheduled to visit fellow strugglers Bashley in what was set to be a monumental clash.
The pair currently make up the bottom two in the standings and whilst a Tavi win would give them a much-needed lifeline in their battle for survival, defeat would have left them nine points clear of the next closest team.
There were plenty of games that were fulfilled though, including a 1-1 draw between Brixham AFC and Winchester City, Larkhall Athletic’s dramatic 3-2 home win over Exmouth Town and a nine-goal thriller that saw Shaftesbury narrowly prevail at Melksham Town.
Tavistock will return to action on Wednesday, all being well, when they welcome Bristol Manor Farm to Langsford Park. Then, on the weekend, the Lambs will host Mousehole AFC.
The U23s also had a weekend without football as their trip to Lakeside Athletic 2nd XI also fell foul of the weather.
With them out of action and University of Plymouth 2s securing a victory over Plymouth Hope, the young Lambs have dropped to fifth in the Plymouth & West Devon Football League Premier.
They will be presented with a chance to reverse that on January 31 though as they play host to the university side.
Onto Okehampton Argyle and they were awaiting the visit of SW Peninsula League Premier East leaders Bovey Tracey AFC but the weather had other ideas.
Bovey have beaten Argyle 4-0 twice already in 2025/26, once in the league at the Western Counties Roofing Ground and once at Simmons Park in the St Luke’s Challenge Cup.
All being well, they will return to action on Saturday 31 as they host Honiton Town.NEWTON Abbot Spurs also had their game postponed, a visit to Ilminster Town, in what would have been Marc Revell’s first game back in charge but the same can’t be said for their South Devon rivals Teignmouth AFC.
The Teigns welcomed a struggling Bishops Lydeard side to Coombe Valley for an intriguing affaie.
Teignmouth won the reverse of this fixture 1-0 back in September and were 15 points better off than their opponents prior to kick off.
This didn’t shine through on the scoreboard though with Bishops Lydeard prevailing by two goals to one.
Two great performances against high-flyers Bridport FC and Cullompton Rangers will have raised the confidence levels for Liam Jones only for this to be something of a setback- this is just the third time that Bishops have won in the league to date.
They head to Crediton United next with Spurs at Bridport and Bovey travelling to face Ilfracombe Town.
Elsewhere, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police made it three wins from three to start 2026 off on the right foot.
Their latest victory came at Mountbatten Park as they edged out Honiton by two goals to one, Sean Adderley and Ben Aldous making the difference after the Hippos took the lead.
These were two of four games that went ahead in this division and all four went the way of the away teams, Middlezoy Rovers winning at Crediton United and Cullompton Rangers putting four past Ilfracombe Town.
