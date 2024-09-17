TAVISTOCK AFC had a weekend off, allowing them extra time to prepare for the next round of the FA Trophy this coming weekend.
On Saturday (September 21) they will host North Leigh in the competition, having knocked out Larkhall Athletic in their last outing on the 7th.
Stuart Henderson’s side advanced thanks to goals from to Jack Endacott, Tallan Burns and Liam Prynn.
Tavi finished the first half on a high with the quickfire strikes and whilst Larkhall were able to pull one back and make it 3-2 after the break, that third goal was out of reach.
The team have won four of their last five in all competitions, eliminating Ivybridge Town from the FA Cup before then falling to Winchester City by a single goal in the following round.
In and amongst the cup action were two league victories, beating Bideford and Larkhall by scores of 2-0 and 3-0 respectively.