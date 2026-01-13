Tamar and Tavy Gig Club held its first winter league regatta in several years on Saturday, January 10.
The Weir Quay club spokesman Louise Ketteridge said: “Saturday January 10 marked a proud milestone for Tamar and Tavy Gig Club as we hosted our first winter league regatta in years.
“Set against crisp winter sunshine and smooth waters, the racing was brilliant, but later challenged by a tricky tide that tested crews’ determination.
“The day truly shone thanks to an incredible team of volunteers, from bakers to race officials, safety crews and helpers behind the scenes.
“Combined efforts created a fantastic atmosphere of community and sportsmanship, making it one of our best regattas yet and a brilliant start to the season ahead.”
If you would like to give gig rowing then ‘learn to row courses’ will be offered in the spring. For more information email [email protected]
