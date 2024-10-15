Tavistock Athletic Club’s Ben Neale joined 300 runners in the Burnham-on-Sea half marathon on Sunday.
The flat seaside course made for fast times - and Ben took full advantage, taking overall second place in a stunning time of 1h 09m 45s. The winner, who was just 1m 40s ahead, broke the course record by 52s.
A little further afield, TAC’s Kate Rogers took part in the Treviso 10k in Italy, part of ‘La Mezzo de Treviso International Half Marathon’ events, finishing in 56m 15s.
Pictured is Ben Neale taking on the Burnham half, representing TAC well in his shirt, paired with a very colourful pair of running shoes.