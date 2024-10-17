FINLEY Arscott closed out his first year in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 with another race at the iconic Brands Hatch.
When taking on this very same track back in July, based in West Kingsdown, Kent, Finley was heading up the second row going into the race and finished P8, a season-best in a PB time.
This time around, in the final race of the campaign, he and his team went quicker every single session and he managed another PB for the circuit as well.
In Race One on Saturday, October 12, the Lifton local secured P13 before then making it up to P10 in Race Two on the Sunday.
Looking at the season as a whole and Arscott had a lot of people to thank on his Facebook.
First, he wrote, “I finished P13 in the Championship overall, scoring 89 points and achieved the Top Rookie for the 2024 season”, owing to his excellence on the track.
He continued, “I managed to score points at most rounds we went to and even bagged myself six top-10 results. This of course if all not possible without the team behind me, I am so grateful to everyone involved as they have played a massive part this year.
“My right-hand man, Steve, running around for me, making sure my heads right and ultimately, one of my best mates. I cannot thank you enough for everything you have done for me.
Cal, Bob and Benno it’s been an absolute pleasure working with you and for helping me out whenever you can. As a team, we finished every single race and the bike was always spot on.”
Sister Chloe got a shoutout for her efforts on his social media accounts, which have “Grown so much due to her dedication and hard work”. Also, his parents for their sacrifices to help him get to his point, plus Chris and Claire for “All of that time and effort.”
Finally, “I have been overwhelmed with everyone’s support this year it’s been fantastic and really pushes me on to achieve more. So many of you have made the effort to come and watch or supported me by watching at home, sharing my socials and being involved in this year and it’s amazing.”
Brands Hatch, Thruxton and Oulton Park are some of the incredible tracks that Finley and the team have visited this year, with this trio recently being announced as part of the provisional lineup for the Bennetts British Superbikes Championship in 2025.
Finley is pictured in action at Brands Hatch, courtesy of Colin Port Images.