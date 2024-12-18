TAVISTOCK Squash Club were treated to an amazing evening of squash from two of England’s best female squash players. Katie Maliff, who is ranked 29 in the world and Alicia Mead, who is ranked 49 in the world, played, and coached the adult and junior members of Tavistock Squash Club.
The evening comprised of an adult group coaching session led by both Alicia and Katie.
This was then followed by a ‘Play the Pro’ session where the members did their best to win some points off the two squash professionals. Both Alicia and Katie then played an exhibition which culminated in a question-and-answer session. The evening was a great success, enjoyed by everyone involved.
Approximately 40 squash players from Tavistock and many other Devon clubs attended this exhibition and all those who attended enjoyed an evening of great squash, food and drink.
Thanks go to J and R Food Services who sponsored the exhibition evening.
If you would like to play squash, there are various sessions for juniors, adults and families alike to try. Further details are available from Steve Mooney ([email protected]).
ELSEWHERE, Tavistock Run Project’s Oliver Smart put in a strong performance at the Telford 10k road race on December 15.
In arguably one of the top road races in the country, Ollie finished in a time of 29 minutes 37 seconds, among the elite in a stellar field. Next up for Ollie will be the South West Cross Country Champs at Yeovil on January 5th.
As Christmas draws near, TRP athletes will be taking part in both the Tavy and Exeter 5ks as they see out the year and plan for 2025.
On one of their final runs before the festivities the club set out on their annual Xmas Segment Run around the Town with this years’ theme being “the twelve segments of Xmas”.