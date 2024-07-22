OKEHAMPTON Flyers Gym, Trampoline & DMT Club has had over 330 children achieve their next level British Gymnastics and Winstrada proficiency awards, writes Peter Jones.
The children and young people at the club from three to 20 years old have been working on new skills on trampoline, floor, tumble track, bars, vault, beam and pit.
Basic shapes, progressing to forward rolls, headstands, handstands, cartwheels, flics, handsprings and somersaults are all included in the first-level awards for gymnastics.
Trampoline awards start with basic skills such as tuck jumps and seat drops, developing to front drops, back drops, somersaults and double somersaults. Children also learn coordination, strength and flexibility skills.
Okehampton Flyers has classes 7 days a week. Check out the website okehamptonflyers.org.uk or on Facebook and Instagram pages @okehamptonflyers for more details, or to watch videos from the sessions and competitions. You can also contact [email protected].