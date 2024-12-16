SIX of the eight games across week six and seven in the LAS Aerospace Ltd & Okehampton District Snooker League ended with a score of 4-2.
Winkleigh A beat British Legion, South Zeal C overcame South Zeal A and Northlew defeated South Zeal B by this scoreline in week six. The one exception was Winkleigh B’s 5-1 triumph away at Sheepwash and it was then Winkleigh A’s turn to cross paths with the latter in week seven.
Sheepwash were beaten again, this time by a score of 4-2, with South Zeal C and South Zeal B overcoming Northlew and Winkleigh B respectively by the same margin.
A 5-1 win was the outlier once again in week seven, British Legion knocking off South Zeal A.
Breaks of 20 and above from both weeks came courtesy of Tom Mares, Dave Howell, Dave Griffiths, Ross Powell, Ian Gill, Richard Thomas, Pal Mares, Arnie Searle, Andy Bull and Alan Short.