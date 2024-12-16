WEST Devon B enjoyed a 3-2 win to leapfrog West Devon C and take top spot in the Championship League of the Tavistock Snooker League.
West Devon went one up with Bath calling on all his years of experience to eliminate Dolan before Stewart levelled it for the Cons.
Dashper put West Devon in front again before Murton sealed it for his team with an epic performance to edge out Turnbull.
Whitley then reduced the deficit for the Cons deploying his subtle brand of delicate snooker to edge out Lyall.
Golf B climbed to second in the Championship with a fine 4–1 win over West Devon C. Conversely, it was West Devon that went one up with a nice showing from Williams over Reid.
However, that was as good as it got for West Devon with Golf taking the next four frames, Oliver, Scott, Bartlett and Dodd doing the business for their team.
All is still to play for after Christmas!