GOLF B stunned the local snooker fraternity with a shock 3–2 win over Tavistock Social Clubs league leaders West Devon A.
Martin Oliver started the proceedings by taking out in-form Rawlinson to give Golf the lead.
West Devon then drew level thanks to Kevin Rich, followed by Cook putting them in front with a slender black ball win over Dodd.
Back came Golf with a cool win by Captain Scott over Taylor in another close one and the decider and match-winning frame was secured by Golf’s Read.
A few jars were then certainly shared on the nineteenth by the elated Golf boys.
West Devon B certainly gave the ‘big boys’ Con A a run for their money going down by one frame in five.
Despite a 28 break from Endean, it was West Devon’s Hoar who had the last laugh as he kept his nerve to put his side in front.
Watters (22) then ran away with his frame to pull the Cons level, backed up by Babb who also stormed away with his frame to put the Cons in front. West Devon drew level thanks to Lyall beating Bray before Watters’ (25) second frame was as one-sided as you can get.
This win puts the Cons one point away from the leaders West Devon A with a game in hand.
Con Zss thought they were on a ‘turkey shoot’ as they raced into a three-frame lead over Con C, with Stewart, Turnbull (29) and Dent (22) ‘cooking on gas’ to secure the match.
The C team had other ideas though, firing back and cutting the deficit to 3-2.
It was Lasker for the C Team that held his nerve to see off Whitley in a black ball finish, this despite a decent 22 break from Whitley.
The final frame saw two players nestled in the lowest echelons of the league rankings going head-to-head, both looking for their first wins of the season, Holmes stealing it against Hoskin.