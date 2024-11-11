CON Zss looked dead and buried as they went two frames down to West Devon A.
Rawlinson and Hart had the latter on the way to a big win but they were thwarted.
Stewart pulled one back for the Cons to keep his unbeaten record intact before Flack earned the leveller and then a tenacious Heathman took Turnbull right down to the wire, but to no avail, Con Zss completing the turnaround 3-2 win.
This scoreline was repeated with leaders Con C taking a knock versus West Devon B.
Hoar (senior) put West Devon’s noses in front as he took Jago’s unbeaten record, only for the Cons to bounce back with Hoare (more senior) to take the prize scalp of Bath in a high scoring frame.
Daspher edged out the wily Holmes, leaving it to Murton to seal the match with a comfortable win over Roffey.
Scott Dent had the breaks of a week with 21.