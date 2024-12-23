IN keeping with Christmas, Con A provided the early stuffing for Con C in a bit of a Turkey shoot in the Tavistock Social Club Snooker League.
Endean, Watters, Wiles and Bray provided the ingredients for the 5–0 win.
A slick 45 break from Watters was pleasing on the eye, with Bray also clicking into gear with a festive 22 break.
On the plus side for the C Team, Lasker and Davey put up solid resistance before finally falling and Jago did go pot for pot with Bray for most of their frame before also tailing off.
This 5–0 win takes the Cons to the top spot just in time for the Christmas recess.
Nathan Endean was also pleased to pick up his long overdue Ref citation, which was due reward for his diligence and attention to detail whilst performing his referee duties.