THE three top sides in the Tavistock Social Club Snooker League all notched up decent 4–1 wins this week.
West Devon A got the better of their B Team, a nice 22 break from Cook the highlight of the match.
Despite this loss, West Devon B managed to retain joint top spot of the Championship League, with the A Team holding on to top spot in the Premier League.
Lyall, with his against the odds win over high-flying Hart, at least gave the B Team something to smile about.
Golf B despite going down 1–4 to Con A, also managed to keep their Championship joint top spot.
This match was a game of the big breaks for the Cons with Watters in supreme touch with 56 and 23 breaks. Not to be overshadowed, Endean also chipped in with a 53 break to keep the dangerous Mark Ninnis at arm’s length.
Tom Dodd bucked the trend to win his match against Steve Bray and proved to be the only Golf player to trouble the scorecard.
The Con Zss team, with their 4–1 win over West Devon C, also managed to retain their third spot in the Premier League.
A match permeated with close frames saw a couple of decent 20-plus breaks from Dent & Turnbull.
King for West Devon caught the eye with a tough black-ball win over Turnbull to give his team something to take home from the match.
Results
Golf B 1 - 4 Conservative A
Conservative Zss 4 - 1 West Devon C
West Devon B 1 - 4 West Devon A
Breaks of the week- Reece Watters 56&23, Nathan Endean 53, Rob Cook 22, Scott Dent 21 and Dave Turnbull 20.