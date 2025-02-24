CON Zss produced the first max five away win by any team this season with their ‘drive’ up the hill to Golf B in the Tavistock Social Club Snooker League.
Not a ‘bogey’ in sight as the famous five of Dolan, Whitley, Stewart, Hoskin and Flack, all pictured, clicked into gear.
Dolan, Hoskin and Flack had to fight hard for their wins with Whitley and Stewart having a more comfortable evening.
The flamboyant Whitley also ‘chipped’ in to give the crowd an above ‘par’ potting exhibition with a nice 23 break.
This win put the Cons joint top with Con A & West Devon A although this is likely to be a brief stay as the others have games in hand. The trio all sit on 32 points apiece, Con Zss winning six from 11, West Devon seven from 10 and Con A eight from nine.
Con C entertained West Devon C and predictably this was a tight affair.
West Devon got the three frames they required courtesy of Williams King and Roberts. In reply, it was the ‘dark horse’ Lasker and Jago that pulled a couple of points out of the bag for the Cons.
Con C find themselves with everything to play for, being only two points from the top of the Championship League, with a game in hand, whilst West Devon have work to do being lodged at the bottom of the league.
Only five points separating top from bottom in this league gives all the teams something to play for, plus the game in hand for Con C and West Devon C on the pair above.
Matt Whitley had the break of the week, a 23.