Smyly top scores to help Tavistock to victory

TAVISTOCK did not hang about on the way to a four-wicket win over Dartington & Totnes.

Dinesh Raheja (47), Madhav Narayan (28) and Ollie Payne got most of the runs as Dartington & Totnes got to 158 for five. Tavi’s Charlie Barriball had three of the wickets to fall at that stage.

Raheja’s demise at the hands of Ryan Burke was the beginning of the end for Dartington as wickets clattered to Burke and Dom Snyman.

Snyman finished with (4-35) and Burke (2-40) as D&T subsided to 166 all out. Their last five wickets went for just eight runs.

The Moorlanders had the runs knocked off midway through the 28th over thanks largely to the efforts of Jack Smyly (74) and Snyman (39).

By the time Snyman was bowled by Rakesh Gheravada the target was four to win.

Barriball, looking after the side in the absence of Shaun Daymond, said considering several absentees from the side it was a game well won.

‘The guys who stepped up from the second XI didn’t put a foot wrong and a couple may give us a good selection headache for this weekend,’ said Barriball.

‘We did well to reduce D&T to 166 all out following a strong start.

‘Then Jack Smyly, on his first run out for the first XI this season, batted out his skin and made it look very easy in tough conditions.