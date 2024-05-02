The annual Tavistock Primary schools Tag rugby Tournament, organised by Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA) school sports coordinator, Mhairi McCall, took place at Tavistock Rugby Club on probably the only warm, dry day in March.
The pool stages were played in the morning, deciding who was going into the cup, trophy or vase competitions in the afternoon.
15 teams from Horrabridge (3), Meavy (4), St Peter’s (2), Bere Alston (2), Lamerton, Mary Tavy & Brentor, Whitchurch & Tavistock primary schools took part.
Cup positions – 1st Meavy A, 2nd Horrabridge A, 3rd Mary Tavy & Brentor, 4th Meavy B, 5th Meavy C
Trophy positions – 1st Whitchurch, 2nd Bere Alston A, 3rd Meavy D, 4th St Peter’s A, 5th Horrabridge C
Vase positions – 1st Tavistock, 2nd Bere Alston B, 3rd Horrabridge B, 4th St Peter’s B, 5th Lamerton
All participants were given certificates which had information on the back on how to join the mini-junior section at Tavistock Rugby Club, who generously provided their facilities free of charge for the tag rugby tournament.