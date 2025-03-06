Tavistock swimmer Sam Lake has been listed among the European elite for master competitors.
The Tavistock Primary School teacher and Tavistock Swimming Club member said: “I’m very happy to discover I've managed to sneak into the European Masters rankings top 10 for 800m freestyle long course. It's been a tough year for many reasons, so this is a really nice little boost.”
Sam is a world and Euro aquathlon (including triathlon) gold, silver and bronze medalist and one of the best swimmers in the country in her age category.
The list is complied by European Aquatics which is the official governing body for aquatics competitions in Europe.
The competitors included on the list are European swimmers who have competed in official masters events last year like the British Championships.
Sam’s entry stems from last year's British Championships held at Swansea last April for the 40-45 females in 800m freestyle long course ie a 50m pool.
Sam added: “Considering I had a tough year with lots of changes at the club and to my training, I was very pleased to achieve a place. This wasn’t my best time so it's nice to know there's more to give.”