TAVISTOCK Run Project excelled at the Devon Cross Country Championships, despite being a small club amongst giants.
Last Sunday at Exeter Arena, the athletes lining up were faced with mud and then even more mud, often ankle-deep, sapping their strength with every footstep as they battled that voice in their head that questioned their sanity, told them to slow down. But they pushed on because pride was at stake, they were running for their team as well as their selves.
TRP were outrun by just one of the aforementioned giants, taking second-team in the senior men’s race behind worthy winners Southwest Road Runners.
Everyone played a part, as is the need in team competitions with some taking the start line when they should have been at home wrapped in a warm blanket sipping on a lemsip.
The race itself turned into a battle between defending champion Fleurry Grierson of Highgate Harriers and TRPs Ollie Smart with the former just taking victory in a sprint finish. TRP would take further honours with Jim Cole taking gold in the Vet 40 category and Ray Tew taking bronze in the vet 50s.
Making up the TRP team were Alex Peyton Jones, Wes Smith, Sam Chambers, Henry Ware, Jake Hughes, Lewis Mill and Mark Baker. A special mention should also be extended to Hannah Walters in the senior lades and Frankie Smith in the Under 13 Boys races.
This was an outstanding day for the club and after some well-deserved rest and recovery, it is back to training and preparing for the next cross country at Westward Ho! In January.
There is always a warm welcome to anyone who is interested in running with TRP, just go along to Meadowlands on Tuesday or Thursday at 6pm. On Tuesday, December 17 everyone is invited to go along to their annual Christmas segment run, always a fun event.