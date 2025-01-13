AFTER the overindulgence of Christmas, the return of the Westward Winter League Cross Country at the lunar landscape that is the Westward Ho! venue proved to be a harsh reality.
Tavistock Run Project put out a small team due to various commitments, however once again, they put in a strong performance.
It was the men who flew the flag for TRP over a tough 9 km course. Jim Cole once again led the team finishing in 15th place.
He was followed home by Alex Peyton-Jones in 25th and Wes Smith in 40th. Club mates Pete Moyse, Nathan Folland and Mark Baker fought out a monumental battle finishing in 63rd, 64th and 65th respectively. Unfortunately, Lewis Mill lost a shoe which affected his placing and pushed him down to 70th place.
Also, star of the future Frankie Smith did well to finish 24th in the U13 combined race on what was a good day for the club.