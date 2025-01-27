OKEHAMPTON Running Club have recently been represented at The Arc of Attrition 100 Mile, Endurance Life South Devon Marathon, Pagan Trails Marathon & Half Marathon and Braunton 10.
The Arc of Attrition
STARTING at midday on Friday, January 24, ORC Claire Grubb put in a super-human performance to finish The Arc 100-mile race in a time of 32:53:56, finishing in 186th place overall and as 15th lady. Out of a total 650 runners who started the race, only 261 managed to complete it, emphasising how tough this race really is.
The Arc of Attrition is a unique point-to-point race from Coverack to Porthtowan, not for the faint-hearted, with a strict 36-hour time limit.
When asked to comment on the experience Claire said: “I’m not sure I can say much, other than it was only possible due to my family support crew, the Arc Angels and all my friends and wider family sending messages of support at all hours of the day!” Several of her ORC teammates used the live tracker to keep tabs on Claire’s progress, keeping everyone up to date on her every step closer to this amazing achievement.
Endurance Life South Devon Marathon
On Saturday, Claire Watkins put in an impressive performance to finish as second female in Endurance Life’s South Devon Marathon, with a time of 4 hours 59 minutes.
Claire described the race as “A mix of coast path and inland Devon hills with a slightly soul destroying long flat sandy track section on the way to the finish”.
Though below freezing to start with, the sun (and hills) soon helped the runners warm up and the lack of wind meant the beautiful views could be enjoyed by all.
Pagan Trails Marathon and Half Marathon
Seven ORCs enjoyed a break in the bad weather on Saturday 25 to take part in the OuterEdge Pagan Trails long-half (approximately 14.3 miles) and long Marathon (over 28 miles), an event described as “no walk in the park”.
Starting and finishing at Chagford Cricket and Football Club, Angus Farrelly, Molly and Sarah Marvin and Lucy Gooding prepared themselves for the challenging half marathon ahead.
Angus had a strong run and was first ORC back in 3 hours and 17 minutes, having really enjoyed the route, although said that he’d experienced some back problems during the first few miles. The Marvin ladies reported that they’d felt that they weren’t in the best of health after all and found the event difficult because of this. Despite feeling unwell, these wonder women still managed a fantastic finish of 3 hours and 25 minutes.
Lucy was last ORC home in 4 hours and 14 minutes, having had a great time and thoroughly enjoying the event.
In the marathon event, Mike Humphreys, Lara Couch and Simon Partridge completed the gruelling race in seven hours and six minutes (Mike and Lara coming across the line together) and seven hours and 27 minutes, respectfully. Simon described it as “a fabulous day and route. Highly recommended”.
Braunton 10
On Sunday morning, ORC Jo Paige took part in the Brauton 10-mile race, one of NDRR’s oldest and most popular races. The weather was awful with heavy rain and strong sideways gusting wind. Jo said: “I was much slower than last year due to a recent virus but very pleased to cross the line 4th female and 1st in my age category.”