OKEHAMPTON Running Club members were braving the conditions all over this weekend, as is often the case.
Amongst those out in the rain was Carole Loader, who took part in stage three of the Saints & Smugglers 100-mile challenge.
This race is 26.2 miles along the North Cornwall Coast path from Rock to Boscastle with three checkpoints along the way.
Carole took on the hefty ups and downs to finish in a time of 6:45:46, as seventh-placed female and third in her age category.
Also on Saturday, June 7, six hardy ORCs sunk their teeth into the Dartmoor Discovery.
Adding to an already challenging afternoon, runners must hit checkpoints by certain times in order to continue the race.
Robert Kelly and Chris Turner have completed the route on multiple occasions, with Rob appearing in the “Hall of Fame” (runners who have completed nine or more of the event).
Lucy Gooding returned for a second time whilst three ORCs, Shaun Fryett, Mo and Sarah Marvin, decided to give the event a go for the first time.
Chris was the first of them home, finishing sixth place overall in four hours and five minutes, closely followed by Rob (4h 18m, 11th).
Shaun was next (5h 31m) with the trio achieving the second-fastest male team award. Mo and Sarah took 6h, 10m and Lucy took 6h, 39m.
Elsewhere, Richard Davies completed the Wirral Marathon in 3:00:14, organised by the local Lavelle Foundation, a charity set up in memory of Paul Lavelle to support male victims of domestic abuse.
Onto the Sunday and nine members took part in the Oke Croak, organised by ORC themselves as part of the Fell Runners Summer Series.
Due to difficulty of marking the course accurately, self-navigation is required by all runners.
Fortunately, the rain of the day before had passed, and they had a lovely weather window making it a far pleasant run for the competitors. It was a bit wet and muddy underfoot but not too bad considering the day before. Everyone seemed to really enjoy it and had a great morning out on the moor.
The results were: Joe Lane 1:32:37, Stewart Taylor 1:33:24, Claire Watkins 1:46:17 – first in her age category, Ian Ripper 1:48:38 – first in his age category, Charlie Temperley 1:49:47, Dean Andrew 1:55:40, Bernard Stricker 1:59:52, Charlie Collier 2:11:38 and Claire Thompson 2:12:02.
Some very fast runners turned up for the event and the course record was smashed by Sam Kelly, of Exmouth Harriers, in a superb time of 1:13:36.
Talking of Exmouth and Mark Peck travelled there for the popular, flat, tarmac road race, now going into its seventh year.
Mark found the sea breeze held him up a little but he still finished in 22nd place (out of 207 runners) in a time of 42:52.
Finally to the Summer Series 5k in Exeter, with three Okehampton Running Club members in attendance.
Claudine Benstead finished in 20:32, (first in her age category) Paul Evison in 23:15 (second in his age category) and Jackie Dawes in 26:14 (second in her age category). Claudine and Jackie had taken part in the other two events held in April and May.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.