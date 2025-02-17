THE second edition of the RunFitRun5 race took place on Sunday, February 16, hosted by the RunFitRunFast group.
In breezy conditions, a record 110 runners to part in a flat, fast and friendly race that followed an out-and-back route along the Granite Way near Okehampton. Tavistock Athletic, Okehampton Running Club and a number of other running clubs were represented, as well as RFRF themselves of course.
After the race set off from the HQ near The Pump and Pedal Cafe, the runners soon got into their groove with a front pack of Ewan Dix, Sam Larkham, Andrew Chambers and Luke Stannus in the men's race and Holly Fitzgerald and Sarah May in the ladies race.
The overall men's winner eventually was Luke Stannus from Okehampton Running Club, out sprinting Andrew at the end, in an incredible 26m56s, setting a new course record. Holly Fitzgerald pulled away from her competition, winning the ladies’ race in 31m17s.
As part of the race ethos, prize categories are there for all ages groups and genders, with some notable performances from Claudine Benstead (Okehampton AC), setting a V65 GB record 33m22s, coming 3rd overall. John Shapland from Bideford AC won the V70 cat in 35m14s and local runner Annette Bielby retained her category in 41m03s.
Many thanks go to sponsors James Armstrong Physio and The Pump and Pedal, without whom the race would not be possible. Look out for more races appearing in the coming months.
RunFitRunFast was founded in early 2021, born out of two friends’ passion for running and the desire to share our knowledge of everything they have learnt along the way with all runners.