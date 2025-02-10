THIS weekend brought with it some more storming performances from RunFitRunFast athletes.
Despite still being in the depths of winter, there are still races going on with most of the focus being on getting ready for the key spring races.
It is unusual to get PBs in February, however, Holly Fitzgerald blew this theory and her competition out of the water with a stunning win in the Exeter Half Marathon in 1h22m. This represents a big PB and a sign of what's to come.
With the cross-country season still in full flow, some RFRF younger runners headed to Central Park for the latest round of the Westward League.
Freddie Whybrow having just qualified for the Nationals and the Schools Nationals, came 2nd overall (his best result to date) and Suzie Woodrow continued her rise with another strong run.
Well done to everyone who raced and trained at the weekend, next up is the RunFitRun5!