OKEHAMPTON Running Club had representatives taking part in various recent events, from the Westward League Cross Country to Rhayader Round the Lakes, Polruan Shuffle, Tiverton Canal Canter and Looe 10 Miles.
On Saturday, Daniel Heggs took part in the last of the Westward League Cross Country series in Redruth- it was the sixth race with four to count for the series. He finished 82nd and 2nd in his age group which meant he came 2nd overall in the V65 category.
The series consisted of several tough races but tremendous camaraderie amongst the runners and great strength training for everyone looking at improving their running.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Peter Roissetter took part in the Rhayader Round the Lakes. First organised in 1984, Rhayader Round The Lakes 30km and a 10km race is based in Rhayader, Powys, Mid Wales.
The 30km route takes runners out of the town and around the beautiful Elan Valley Dams and the 10km race takes runners up to the Elan Valley and back. Peter ran a strong race and completed the 30k in an impressive 03:35:06. He said, “It was a hard run on the roads, but the stunning views made getting up the hills worthwhile”.
Carole Loade, another ORC was in action as she ran Purple Gecko’s Polruan Shuffle. A supported, self-navigated exercise along 12 miles of Cornwall's most scenic southern Coast Path from Looe to Polruan. Each runner is issued with a tracker, a GPX route and advised to keep the sea on their left and enjoy the steps!
Carole, pictured enjoyed running in the glorious weather and managed to finish as third female, with a chip time of 2:30:59.
On to the Sunday and Ian Ripper ran in the Tiverton Canal Canter, a 10k route along the picturesque Grand Western Canal. The event is run twice a year and offers 10k, half marathon and marathon distances. It is advertised as a flat event, which in Devon is virtually unheard of.
Ian managed a very speedy finish achieving 2nd place overall and 1st MV60. Ian said, “It was a lovely sunny day, and enjoyed the flat canal side path”.
Finally to the Looe 10-miler with Lucy Gooding travelling over the border for this one on Sunday.
An undulating run through West Looe and out onto the coastal road to Talland. A loop around the Killigarth, Porthallow area brings you back down to Talland for the return leg to the finish.
Unlike last year’s event, runners were treated to some beautiful sunshine with a gentle breeze to accompany them along the route. Conditions were absolutely perfect.
The event raises money for the Cornwall Air Ambulance and receives brilliant support from family and friends of runners alongside the people of Looe who come out to encourage and motivate the runners.
Lucy had a watch time of 1 hour and 52 minutes which she was really pleased with, given the size of the hills. Lucy really enjoyed the event and said that it was well organised with friendly support to keep them all going.
Okehampton Running Club formed in February 2009 and now boast over 150 members of all abilities and ages. They meet at the pavilion in Simmons Park at 6:20pm every Tuesday and Thursday with new members always welcome.