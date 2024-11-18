CHRIS Turner was representing Okehampton Running Club at the Starcross Shuffle recently.
Starting at Starcross, the picturesque route follows the Exe Estuary alongside the grounds of Powderham Castle, ending again at Starcross HQ.
With seven hours to run as many laps as you want, Chris completed six in 5:29 and decided to call it a day there, finishing in first after covering an astonishing 40 miles.
Elsewhere, Mary Roberts took on the 10k Lobster Lollop on Saturday morning, coming in at 54min 56 seconds. The distance was more like 6.3 miles though which was annoying as it would have been a 10K for Mary.
She was third in her age category out of 39 ladies which she was very pleased with. Two other ORCs, Carole Loader and Kelley Phillips, ran with their dogs in the CaniCross section of this event.
Elsewhere, Daniel Heggs and Jo Page competed in the 2nd round of the Westward league cross-country race in Newquay. It was perfect running conditions for the race which included the Cornwall XC championships.
For those with bad memories of school XC, it's not that bad and it's brilliant strength and speed conditioning which will help running whatever surface is preferred.
Penultimately, Angus Farrelly ran the Burrator Noir 10-miler in drizzly and sometimes, zero visibility.
He had a great time and completed it in 1:47:57 and 34th place. Some ORC members marshalled at this event and were able to cheer on Angus.
Lastly, the brand-new Simmons Park Run is now well underway and attracting many ORC members.
Though it would be too much of a lengthy read to report everyone’s efforts, one young man’s achievement is worthy of reporting. 15-year-old Aiden Spinney achieved a new 5K PB on Saturday, running the Park Run in 19 minutes and 42 seconds.