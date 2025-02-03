SUPER speedy veteran and Okehampton Running Club member Claudine Benstead was recently in Spain and took on the annually run, Seville half-marathon.
The course takes runners on a tour of the city, going past some of Seville’s most iconic landmarks. The race is known for its flat and fast course, which is perfect for record-breaking performances.
It is a perfect way to explore the city and get a taste of the culture and atmosphere that make it so unique.
Claudine showed this aforementioned super speed as she ran it in 1hr 30mins and 34 seconds to set a new club record and a new British record by four minutes for the 65-70 age category.
Closer to home were the Purple Gecko-organised Haldon 10K and 5Ks.
Ian Ripper took to the hills around Haldon to run the 10K. He impressively came 1st MV60 and 11th overall in a time of 56.09. Two other Okehampton Running Club members, Carol Loader and Keeley Phillips, ran with their dogs in the canicross sections of the 5k and 10K races.
Performing an essential role as volunteer marshal was Matt Grint. Event organisers rely greatly on volunteers to ensure the safety and support of participants. Ian described the race as a nice forest trail with a long downhill start to get you going but there's a price on the homebound leg... And for 10km it's twice over, but somehow the second one felt easier. The Canicross start was spectacular, with dogs baying and yelping with excitement.
Pictured is ORC Claudine Benstead at the Seville half, representing the club in the colours, alongside her son Sam.