KICKSTARTING a busy report for Okehampton Running Club is the success of Luke Stannus at the South West School’s Cross Country event. Taking place on February 1, Luke finished 17th overall and was third in the Devon team that ranked third overall.
Meanwhile, not put off by the 8am race start, eight ORCs headed to Cardinham Woods, Bodmin for Purple Gecko’s full and half marathon event on February 8.
Matt Grint says: “After a team talk, we were on our way with the half marathon runners completing two laps and the marathon runners completing four laps of a very scenic, but incredibly hilly, route through the woods.
After two laps, most ORCs completed their event and headed to the coffee shop to warm up. Andrew Deane, however, decided he wanted to do it all again and completed his first marathon on this challenging course – massive congratulations to him.
It was fantastic to see so many ORCs on the start line and cheering each other on around the course.”
Results: in the half- Bernard Stricker 2:07:17, Eddie Bragg 2:19:00, Matt Grint 2:24:40, Lou Duffield 2:24:46, Sarah and Mo Maervin 2:35:43. Half marathon cani-cross alongside dog Clover- Keeley Phillips 2:53:49. (First ever) marathon- Deane Andrew 5:42:53.
Sarah had an additional achievement of being 1st in the V50 category.
The Brown Willy Run was rescheduled from New Year’s Day to Sunday, February 9.
Four ORCS took advantage of some welcome sunshine and headed to the Jamaica Inn, Bolventor. The route is 7 miles and involves cross-moor running with an ascent/descent of Brown Willy.
The event is a fundraiser for East Cornwall Search and Rescue, who provided first aid cover for the event.
Lou and Ian Duffield were joined by Matt Grint and Jo Page.
Ian finished in 56m and 55s and expressed his gratitude to the mountain rescue team and the marshals. Jo Page finished up in 1h and 8m and commented that it was “beautiful up there.”
Lou said it was “fantastic weather on Bodmin and a superb turnout. A bonus to finish at the Jamaica Inn.” Lou came home in a time of 1h & 23m, one minute behind Matt.
Onto the Exeter Community 5-miler, with Stephen Sincock tackling it and finishing in a time of 33 minutes and seven seconds. Not only did he earn a solid 7th-placed finish but he also achieved a new club record in the male V65 category. “Damn cold and an early 8:45am start” were his words.
Talking of Exeter and Mark Peck represented the club in Exeter on Saturday 8 for the Exeter Half Marathon. Mark said that the interval sessions run by the club have been definitely helping as he achieved a fantastic time of one hour and 32 minutes, a personal best for Mark. Mark described the event as a “nice flat course, but cold!”
Finally, to the Run 31miles in January Challenge, from which Mags Jarvis has raised £1,181 to date for Motor Neurone Disease Association.
It certainly was a challenge with winter storms, icy conditions and the effects of viruses to negotiate. She reached 27.5 miles; then a virus sapped her strength at the end of the month and she couldn't do her final run. Even so, that was the first time she had run over 25 miles in a month since March 2021.
Congratulations to Mags and everyone else- well done all.