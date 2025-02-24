OKEHAMPTON Running Club trio of Shaun Fryett, Simon Partridge and Claire Watkins travelled to South Brent to take part in the Dartmoor Winter Traverse 50k Ultra.
This 50k route is run mostly off-road across areas of wild open moor with no route markings taking in approx. 1300 metres of elevation. It is not your everyday run or walk on Dartmoor!
Weather is always a factor on Dartmoor, but even more so in February, although the runners were fortunate this year to enjoy great conditions. Finishers were welcomed with pasties and hot drinks and a special beer for the occasion by Firebrand Brewing.
Shaun was the first ORC back in 12th place in a time of 6:04:27. He was closely followed by Claire in 15th place and the first lady in 6:14:12. Simon finished in 7:59:01 coming 2nd in his age category – very well done to all of them.
Also on Saturday, eight members (four teams) took part in the South West Fell Runners Dartmoor Winter Pairs (Race One). This is a challenging fell running event with participants covering approximately 16 km, with an ascent of 813m.
This race is exclusively for pairs and seniors and has staggered starts. The event emphasizes teamwork and endurance, making it a unique experience for participants.
ORC teams enjoyed strong finishes all round: Paul Crease & Chris Turner in 3rd (1:59:54), Tom Poland & Charlie Temperley in 5th (2:04:01), Joe Lane & Rob Jinman in 6th (2:08:35) and Eddie Kingdom & Paul Cross in 8th (2:16:33).
Runners on Sunday faced more of a challenge with the weather when 3 ORCs tackled the Hambledown Hammer Half Marathon and Hammer Seven.
These iconic Dartmoor trail races start and finish in the village of Widecombe-In-The-Moor and are a serious test of endurance, with a total ascent of over 800m.
When the weather is good it affords spectacular views of the moor and tors, sadly a big change in the weather from the previous day put paid to this.
Ian Ripper and Paul Evison tackled the half marathon and deemed it ‘brutal’ and ‘the toughest race [they’ve] ever done’ with the appalling weather conditions of gale force winds and rain making the runners wonder if they would make it round – even on the downhill sections they were pushing against the wind. They did well to finish, Ian in 2:29:33 first in his age category and Paul in 3:14:56 again first in his age category.
Izzi Davison ran the Seven and probably missed the worst of the weather on this course, she had a great run to finish as 4th placed female in 1:29:21.
Also on Sunday, Rob Kelly, Andrew Vernon, Stephen Sincock, Paul Carter & Bernard Stricker headed to Exeter to take part in the Exeter City Park 10k. Nestled amidst the charming streets and verdant landscapes, the Exeter City 10k sets the stage for an unforgettable journey of determination, camaraderie, and pure exhilaration.
It was an out-and-back route into a brutal headwind which made it hard to achieve a good result with the course designed to showcase the city's most iconic landmarks and hidden gems.
Rob was the first ORC home in a time of 38:27, followed by Andrew in 40:17 and close on his heels Stephen in 40:42. Paul was next in 43:36 and Bernard in 45:42.
Well done to all runners and a thanks as always to the organisers and marshals.