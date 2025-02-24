Ian Ripper and Paul Evison tackled the half marathon and deemed it ‘brutal’ and ‘the toughest race [they’ve] ever done’ with the appalling weather conditions of gale force winds and rain making the runners wonder if they would make it round – even on the downhill sections they were pushing against the wind. They did well to finish, Ian in 2:29:33 first in his age category and Paul in 3:14:56 again first in his age category.