SEVEN festively dressed Okehampton Running Club members (five human and two fur babies) took part in the Fairytale of Newquay event on Saturday, December 14.
This run is 15 miles long give or take and takes the competitors along the coast path between Newquay and Harlyn Bay. Two of those ORCs, Sarah and Molly (both pictured, Sarah on the left and Molly on the right) decided that they loved the views so much so that once they reached Harlyn, they turned around and ran back.
They finished their epic ultra together in 6:19. After a coach ride from Newquay, Kathryn ran the long half back from Harlyn, finishing in 4:00 with Keeley teaming up with Loki (7th overall and 5th female in 3:25) and Carole with Scoobie (3rd overall and 1st female in 2:36) in the canicross version.
A stunning route with views around every headland and over every hill and definitely recommended. The sun shone for most of the day, the sea and sky were blue and the ground was mainly dry underfoot.
There was a very festive feel to the event with many Santa hats and festive outfits so thanks, as always, must go to Purple Gecko events for such a great day out. A lovely surprise was to see Matt helping out at the aid station. The date for next year has just been announced as 13 December and it's already been suggested that the club try to get a large, festive ORC contingent taking part in 2025.
Next up is the Otterton Reindeer Run, with ORC Lucy Skye taking part in this on the Saturday morning, coming in as second lady in the 10k in an unofficial time of 49 minutes and change.
The Otterton Reindeer Run is a cross-country race and fun run, raising money for community projects in the village. The event consists of a 3km fun run and a 10km multi-terrain run through the stunning scenery of the Otter Valley. The course is mainly off-road with some sections on quiet lanes which are largely traffic free.
Finally, to Parkrun and Jane Richardson hit a very impressive milestone over the weekend.
Again on the Saturday, Jane completed her 250th Parkrun at her local Simmonds Park Parkrun, a truly amazing achievement that is deserving of a big shout out.
Here is what Jane had to say: “250th Parkrun. Done it, finally! Ever since my first Parkrun I’ve been a big fan of the 5k Saturday morning run, but until this October, when Parkrun came to Simmons Park, I had to travel 12 or 20 plus miles to get to one.
“Well done everyone who made it possible to Parkrun in Okehampton and well done all those who volunteer each weekend to make it happen. Just in time Simmons Park became the venue for my milestone 250th run (29.18 mins)”.
There were perfect conditions for the big 250 with it being calm and dry in comparison to the recent storms. Jane was surprised by her brother on Saturday, who had made a 5am start, to be there on his sisters’ special occasion.