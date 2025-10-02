BERE Alston Trekkers were out and about supporting local and not so local races recently.
Murray Turner was the furthest travelled as he headed to West London to tackle the Ealing Half Marathon.
Winner of the Best UK Half Marathon Award for the last three years, runners are taken on an undulating tour of Ealing's streets, starting and finishing in Walpole Park in Ealing.
Very much a community event raising money for local causes the locals reciprocate by lining the streets in huge numbers to cheers runners on. It certainly spurred Murray as he crossed the line in 1:48:23.
A trio of Trekkers took on the Torbay Half Marathon in Paignton. Starting and finishing on Paignton's seafront, this scenic race offers views of Torre Abbey and Princess Gardens along the way. There is also a 10k race and the Half Marathon follows two laps of the same course.
Christie Campbell was the first Trekker home in a time of 2:08:23 followed by Paul Martin in 2:11:56 and Samantha Harte Latrimouille in 2:13:18.
Four Trekkers travelled over the border to Cornwall to run the Treggy 7 at Launceston.
Starting in the town square, this 7-mile circular route follows rural lanes with the last 3 miles largely downhill leading to a fantastic finish in the grounds of Launceston Castle.
Will Hine was the first Trekker to cross the finish line in 1:07:31, next to finish was Kate Medhurst in 1:12:32, closely followed by Sarah Chillingworth in 1:12:40, with Dominika Nawalany finishing in 1:24:38.
Well done to all of the Bere Alston Trekkers for their hard work, achieving well-deserved, great times across the board.
