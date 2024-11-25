SOME brave members of Okehampton Running Club went out in the snow but there were no actual events for them to enjoy this weekend.
In the meantime, there are various groups within the club in the thick of things, with outings to look forward to, that anyone can get involved with.
ORCs meet at the Pavilion in Simmons Park at 6:15pm every Tuesday and Thursday for a 6:30pm start. The sessions last for around an hour.
There are six groups to cater for all the different abilities, so there should be one to suit you. Each group is taken out by a qualified England Athletics run leader or run coach to help guide you in your training.
Tuesday nights are steady runs, sometimes on the road, sometimes through the woods and tracks. In the winter, they do head torch runs with high viz clothing going out along the country lanes.
On Thursday nights members can choose to do either a steady run, or to try the technical session, aiming to build up stamina and speed. They do sprints, distance loops, hill reps and much, much more.
ORC have introduced the weekly moor run, which takes place most Wednesdays for those runners who love exploring the moor. The sessions do carry on in the winter, weather permitting!
To join the club, you must be able to run at least three miles without stopping – we have just completed the current Couch to 5K training with the members running their 5k route by taking part in the newly established Simmons Park parkrun.
Parkrun gives people the opportunity of getting in to running by either walking or running the 5k course in the park.
The current Couch to 5K group is now embarking on the next stage of their training - 5k to 10k, good luck to them.