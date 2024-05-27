Members from Okehampton Running Club (ORC) laced up their trainers to put in good performances at races near and far over the weekend.
Running in last weekend’s AJ Bell Great Bristol Run were the Priday family. ORC’s Mel and Sam were joined by Mel’s husband Richard and other son Tom in the half marathon event. Sam had a particularly strong race and despite the heat finished in a time of 1:22:42 which should mean he gets a Good for Age place at the 2025 London Marathon.
On Friday evening ORC Euan Ripper took part in the #RunExeRelays. This is a 16km race with teams of four, each person running a 4km leg. The race route follows an out and back course, which is a flat road and traffic free route using shared footpaths.
Euan teamed up with friends Evan, Ned and Tim from Exeter Maths School Running Club. They completed the route in 1:05:11 coming first in their age category, well done to them.
Saturday saw ORC’s Lois Rowlands and Angus Farrelly heading to Mothecombe to take part in Race The Tide organised by Outer Edge Events.
Race The Tide is in the glorious setting of the Flete Estate at Mothecombe, South Devon. There are three races to cater for runners of all abilities. Lois entered the 8.5m race, a predominately woodland trail mixture of private footpaths beside the quiet Erme estuary, bridlepaths and coastal paths with racing the tide at seven miles. She finished in a time of 1:44:41.
Angus completed in the tide long marathon (29 mile) race. He enjoyed the lovely costal, beach and woodland run which he completed in 7:05.
Also on Saturday three ORCs and four ORCJs took part in the Langstone Fell Race at Peter Tavy. The race is part of the Devon Fell Series and features stunning views across Dartmoor with ascents, descents and short technical challenges taking in Coombe Tor, Cox Tor and the ancient Langstone before returning to the village via Boulters Tor.
There was an adults race covering approximately 10km and also junior category races. The juniors did well with Alistair Taylor 1st U11 boy and Jacob Lane 3rd. Arthur Lane was 3rd U13 boy and Ellenor Taylor U13 girl.
Tom Poland was the first ORC back in a time of 51:18 followed by Joe Lane in 54:17 and Sarah Dean in 1:28:15.
On Sunday five ORCs, Oli Hunt, Paul Evison, Jo Page, Karen King and Eddie Bragg took part in the Great West Run, which hosted a 10k and half marathon route from Exeter Arena. All runners entered the half marathon which boasts to being Devon's biggest race run through the beautiful town centre of Exeter and its surrounding countryside.
Generally, although running conditions were good, it was humid and started to get quite warm when the sun shone, however it was mostly cloudy and the runners were treated to a downpour in the second half of the race.
First ORC home was new club member Oli in a time of 1:32:04 closely followed by Jo in 1:33:34 which gained her 3rd place in her age category. Next was Paul in 1:47:46 giving him 3rd place in his age category, closely followed by Eddie in 1:49:19 also giving him 3rd place in his age category.
Karen was supporting her niece who was running her first half marathon, and they completed the course in 2:12:01. Well done to all the runners.
Also, on Sunday Stephen Sincock took part in the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run where 30,000 people took to the streets of Manchester city centre, this huge running event includes one of Europe's biggest 10km races as well as a half marathon.
Steve took part in the half marathon and was proud to be able to wear his England Masters vest on the third attempt, having previously been unable to take part due to injury and accidents. He only just made this event having been in hospital recently following an accident, so with his training restricted he was very happy with his time of 1:27:22.