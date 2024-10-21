The inaugural RunFitRun5 race took place near Okehampton at the Pump and Pedal on the slightly undulating Granite Way. The course was advertised as quick, but storm Ashley made conditions tricky what with leaves, puddles and a strong headwind on the return.
The 5 mile race is an unusual distance, but challenges runners of all abilities, whilst remaining achievable for everyone. As our first time holding such an event we were thrilled it proved popular with a total of 125 entries.
Having cash prizes on offer for the first 3 male and female competitors, the race was hotly contested. First home in the ladies race was Naomi Flanagan for Torbay Tri Club(30m15s), closely followed by Nikki Kelly for Tavistock Athletic Club and Eevee Banbury all finishing within 60 seconds of each other. The men's race was equally competitive, with the lead changing during the race, after a very fast start with the wind behind the leader, Tavistocks Sam Larkham was victorious in 27m46s (a first course record), followed closely by Luke Stannus from Okehampton RC who was also the first U18 runner & with James Locker third completing the podium. There were many great performances through the day and full results can be found at www.runfitrunfast.co.uk.
Many thanks to the Pump and Pedal for being so welcoming and creating such a great atmosphere pre/post race, with much needed warm food and drinks.
Also thanks to the event sponsors James Armstrong Physio and RGB building supplies for all their support on our first event, we are already looking forward to holding more races next year.