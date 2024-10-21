Having cash prizes on offer for the first 3 male and female competitors, the race was hotly contested. First home in the ladies race was Naomi Flanagan for Torbay Tri Club(30m15s), closely followed by Nikki Kelly for Tavistock Athletic Club and Eevee Banbury all finishing within 60 seconds of each other. The men's race was equally competitive, with the lead changing during the race, after a very fast start with the wind behind the leader, Tavistocks Sam Larkham was victorious in 27m46s (a first course record), followed closely by Luke Stannus from Okehampton RC who was also the first U18 runner & with James Locker third completing the podium. There were many great performances through the day and full results can be found at www.runfitrunfast.co.uk .