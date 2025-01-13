Crediton RFC 20 North Tawton 21
NEVER can the old saying about snatching victory from the jaws of defeat be more relevant than this match from a North Tawton viewpoint.
In some ways, the Crediton team must still be wondering how they lost the match. In truth, the vast majority of play was in the North Tawton half, with attack after attack being thwarted by dogged defence.
Crediton sit top of the league, looking every inch the candidates for promotion this season- it was always going to be a tough game for the side just a few miles down the road but they came with confidence born out of the last results and knowing that they had shutout the opposition at Taw Meadow the last time they had met.
Right from the first whistle, the home team showed their intent, giving the Tawton defence little time to get their breath with some hard running and slick passing, it looked like it was going to be a long afternoon for the visitors.
An unconverted try for Crediton got the score rolling with that missed kick an important one, before they then scored again to boast a 12-0 lead at the break.
North Tawton then began the second half with a try of their own, a rolling maul leading to a Stu Bennie score. Jack Phare added the two points to make it 12-7.
As if to reinsert their dominance of proceedings, it wasn’t long before the hosts went over for their third try, another missed conversion though.
A penalty for Crediton and a yellow card for the Tawts made it 20-7. Down by one man and 13 points meant that it was going to be a big ask for North Tawton to even remain in the game at this point.
Galvanized by the sending off of the Crediton fly-half though, the Tawts finally found a forward gear and the rare visits into the Crediton 22 were becoming more and more common.
North Tawton added a second try from another rolling maul, pushing over from five metres out with the ever-dependable Si Quick touching down. Phare converted for 20-14.
The home team then began to feel the pressure and were unable to shake off the men from Tawton.
Another rolling maul was called into action for the visitors and the referee had to keep a close eye on it, making sure it wasn’t brought down illegally. It eventually was though and so a penalty try gave North Tawton a first lead of the fixture, at 20-21.
The last five minutes of the game, for the away supporters and maybe their players too, seemed to be the longest ever.
Crediton inevitably threw everything and the kitchen sink at North Tawton, desperate to get any type of score to resume the lead, after all a penalty would do the job, but the Tawts held on to secure a well-deserved victory and do the double over the league leaders.
In short, it was a great advert for local grassroots rugby game from both points of view with the game being played in good spirits and credit deserving to go towards both teams.