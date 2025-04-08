TAVISTOCK bowed out of Western Counties West after a two-year stay with a 66-14 defeat away to Plymstock Oaks.
The Moorlanders were already down going into the game and were playing for nothing other than pride.
With just three wins all season – and none at all in their last eight games – Tavvy have had a rough time of it.
Just getting 15 men on the field was a task and a half for player-coach Marc Kerswill, who had nothing but praise for the hardy handful who made it to Horsham Field.
“The players who travelled did themselves proud and did a job for the club and stopped us getting minus five points,” said Kerswill.
“I was relatively happy, especially considering where we were in the middle of the week when we only had two thirds of a team.
“Oaks play some exciting free flowing rugby, yet we were in the game for large periods and strung together some good phases at times.
“We were blowing as we had a few boys out there who have not played for a little, but we did look okay with ball in hand.
“People were all over the place and out of position, but it was just a case of doing what we could.
“Calum Baker and Tylo Coupland carried really well and broke a lot of tackles when we had ball in hand.”
It was one-way traffic all the way to an Oaks lead 54-0 of in the second half before Tavistock claimed the first of their two tries.
Although it was a one-sided affair, there were generous comments in Tavistock’s direction from Oaks’ director of rugby Mark Lenthall.
“We have all been in the situation Tavistock have been in this season and know what it feels like,” said Lenthall.
“Tavistock were struggling to get a side out, but they turned up and gave it a go. You have to give them credit for that.
“They have a good set-up at Tavistock and a proper junior and youth programme. They will bounce back from this and we wish them all the best.”
Oaks were 33-0 up by the interval thanks to tries by Corey Jamieson, Archie Gray, Duncan Bibby, Matt Jackson and Ben Kerswell.
Two touchdowns from player-coach Lewis Paterson and one off the bench from Freddie Williams stretched the lead to 54-0
Tavistock dragged a try back from Kerswill, following a quickly taken tap penalty.
James Ferriman and Rob Hall claimed the last tries for Oaks, before Ethan Lamerton grabbed a late score for Tavistock.
Tavistock are at home to OPM-Jesters this Saturday in the Pedrick Cup.