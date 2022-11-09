Tavi record continues after big Exeter victory
CLOCKWISE FROM FAR LEFT: Scrum half Charles Bowden scores between the posts; Rob Hockin touches down; Jack Lewis finds a gap; Rob Grove escapes the defender.
Tavistock maintained their undefeated home record against a Saracens team they have not met for around eight years on Saturday.
A host of unavailable players saw the Moorlanders make nine positional and personnel changes, however their strength in depth told as they recorded their ninth win of the season.
Starting with the wind behind them, Tavistock made good inroads into Exeter territory with Jack Lewis and Ethan Lamerton regularly making good yards beyond the game line. Whilst in Exeter territory further good carries infield from Jamie Legg and Ryan Bragg created space for scrum half Charles Bowden to snipe through a gap and score under the posts allowing for an easy conversion for himself.
Tavistock did continue to enjoy a dominate possession percentage but errors and some big hits from Saracens ensured meaningful attacks were halted.
Some of this continued pressure did see Tavistock give an interception pass which was duly accepted by the opposition wing.
Tavistock did see this as a score against the run of play and managed to revert back to enjoying ball in hand on the front foot, this started up front with the Tavistock pack enjoying their set piece and creating a good platform for their backline to run off.
A penalty midfield saw Jack Easton kick deep into the 22 but a turnover at the breakdown allowed the visitors to clear their lines. Some good line out steals earlier in the game from the returning Jack Osborne forced Exter to go long but only straight into the hands of Toby Teague who bundled over uncontested.
With half time quickly approaching Tavistock’s excellent discipline allowed them yet more opportunity with ball in hand and some good carries from George Cole, Rob Grove and Charlie Charlton allowed Bowden to double his tally before the break.
The second half did see Exeter enjoy more territory and possession but Tavistock’s game management was much improved and they did frustrate the guests with better patience in both attack and defence. It was the youngster Bowden who completed his hat-trick early in the second half to cap a fine game for the scrum half whilst opening a 19 point lead for the Moorlanders.
This being said, Exeter did score arguably the try of the game on the hour mark when a well worked move off a line out saw the ball exchange numerous hands to their winger who went over the whitewash with little concern.
The game did become a little scrappy in the final stages with high numbers of scrums to please the union but with little time on the clock Exeter were forced to play from deep and reciprocated the interception score from the first half when substitute Rob Hockin plucked the ball from high above him to gallop in under the sticks.
Next week sees a break from the league but a tough fixture in the opening round of the Lockie Cup away to Tamar Saracens as the 1st XV look to retain their title.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |