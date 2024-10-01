A well-attended pre-match past players and VPs lunch played tribute, after the sad loss this week of Mr ORFC- Robert Barkwell. There is no part or person of this fine club, either on or off the pitch, that doesn't owe a huge debt of gratitude to a man who was a foundation of all things Maroon and Amber. He would have been looking down with approval as the young Okes secured a comfortable home victory against their Somerset visitors on a sunny September afternoon.