Okehampton RFC 29 Wellington 0
IT WAS a day of mixed emotions for all involved at Okehampton RFC as they celebrated another win whilst also paying tribute to a club legend, writes Adam Holliday.
A well-attended pre-match past players and VPs lunch played tribute, after the sad loss this week of Mr ORFC- Robert Barkwell. There is no part or person of this fine club, either on or off the pitch, that doesn't owe a huge debt of gratitude to a man who was a foundation of all things Maroon and Amber. He would have been looking down with approval as the young Okes secured a comfortable home victory against their Somerset visitors on a sunny September afternoon.
Okes began up the slope and opened the scoring, after coming close on several occasions, through the ever-threatening Leon Horn. Luke Simmons converted and the pace and width of the Okes was to be a problem for the visitors all afternoon. Okes then spent long periods in control but failed to extend their lead as they suffered white line fever and a failure to commit enough to the breakdown on several occasions.
Eventually, they broke through and by halftime, had added two more fine individual scores for centre Brandon Horn, then his sibling Leon who bagged his brace right on the interval. Luke Simmons added another conversion and at 19-0 at the changeover, with the line out functioning well, Okes seemed poised for a high-scoring second half.
Unfortunately, the hoped-for points fest never materialised as the Okes got bogged down by their dogged opponents, whilst the breakdown became a free-for-all all at times which didn't help their cause either.
Luke Simmons struck an early penalty to make it 22-0 but entering the last ten minutes, Okes were still short of their bonus point try which they should've put to bed much earlier. After moving into scrum half, Richie Friend, via a handoff and snipe, scooted over for the bonus point try and a valuable five-point win with Luke Simmons adding the extras.
All in all, a comfortable win for the home side on a poignant afternoon. Okes will need to be more clinical when the aged-old rivalry with Crediton is renewed, as the Okes travel to Blagdon for their next league match in a fortnight's time. It's sure to be a cracker so just jump on the train or take the car and give the Okes lads your full support.
Okehampton were due to face Sidmouth in the Devon Senior Cup on Saturday, but have withdrawn due to team-raising issues.
Sidmouth will be away to either Brixham or Ivybridge in the last four.