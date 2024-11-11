TAVISTOCK slipped into the Western Counties bottom two following a hefty 73-5 defeat at Kingsbridge.
Whilst the relegation picture is often difficult to assess, being in the bottom two is not a good place to be – and Tavistock are there owing to five-game losing streak. They have not won since beating still winless Bideford 36-14 in late September.
Selection problems – availability and injury influenced – have hindered Tavistock all season. The problem has not been helped by losing regular 2nd XV fixtures following their expulsion from Devon Two for not honouring their fixtures.
Tavistock only had 16 fit players for the trip to High House, plus player-coach Marc Kerswill, who described himself as ‘far from fit’.
“It was a tough day,” said Kerswill. “We had spells in the first 25 minutes where we defended for periods and disrupted them a little bit so they did not capitalise on every opportunity they had.
“But the middle period was quite the opposite, and our tired legs had no answer.”
Kerswill said an encouraging sign was that old faces are starting to return to Sandy Lane, which should improve selection options.
Andy Smerdon, who first featured for Tavistock in 2008, has re-registered after a three-year absence from rugby. Mark Diebner, another from the same era, is also back on the books.
“And we have had a few more show interest getting back on the pitch, but we’ll have to see what happens,” said Kerswill.
Tavistock got into Kingsbridge’s 22 three times. Five minutes from the end Martin Budden scored off a driving maul.
Tavistock are at home to Penryn this Saturday afternoon.