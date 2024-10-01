TAVISTOCK RFC were unable to capitalise on a promising first 40 minutes against Wiveliscombe, who pulled away in the second half to win 37-14.
There were only three points in it at the break – the Somerset side were just 10-7 up – but Tavistock fell away in the second half.
Losing back-row forward Jamie Legg with a hand injury at the end of the first half did Tavy no favours.
Player-coach Marc Kerswill, who doubles as the team captain, had this to say.
“There is a prominent slope at Wiveliscombe that they know how to play to their advantage,” said Kerswill.
“There was a 10-15-minute spell in the second half when Wiveliscombe scored two tries coming down the hill to open up a lead.
“On a wet day, I think they can beat anyone at home.”
Ethan Lamerton jogged over on the end of a cross-kick for Tavvy’s first try. Freddie Fuller scampered in the second and added both conversions.
Tavistock have no game at 1st XV level this Saturday.