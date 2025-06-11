Tavistock Swimming Club has marked its 35th anniversary with a swimming competition and a celebratory cake-cutting and photo.
The club was formed in 1990, when Meadowlands Leisure Centre first opened.
The club marked the occasion with a club photo and a swimming-pool themed celebration cake made by former chairman Karen Ball. This was followed by the first part of the club’s annual club championships, open to the whole club from the youngest to the most senior.
A total of 44 swimmers took part across ten events, of whom 24 tried one or more events for the first time.
109 personal bests were set and five club records broken. In addition, 34 swimmers, including several competing in their first gala, came away with medals kindly sponsored by Texaco Service Station for successfully completing four events.
A club spokesman said: “This was a new element in the club’s awards' portfolio and a very successful one, recognising genuine achievement by young swimmers.
“Over the past few months, the club has been able to replace its tired and broken storage hut on poolside at Meadowlands with a robust new one, courtesy of a donation from Texaco Service Station and a grant from Tavistock Rotary.
“We are delighted with our new safe area to store all the equipment which children need to get started in club swimming.”
TSC has also been running free introduction to club swimming" courses, consisting of club coach sessions open to children reaching stage 6 on the Learn to Swim pathway, and looking for funding to continue.
