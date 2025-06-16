Tavistock swimming saw lots of success at last weekend's swim meet in Plymouth.
The annual Devon Developments competition is always a great opportunity for those new to swimming as well as swimmers who wish to compete at a low key level.
The club had five young swimmers taking part in the sprints over the weekend each racing in four 50m events.
Those were: Scarlett B (age ten) 50m backstroke - second, 50m freestyle - 8th, 50m butterfly, (pb) - 18th, 50m breast stroke (pb) - 17th; Ellie G (age 14) 50m back (pb) - 17th, 50m freestyle (pb) - 17th, 50m butterfly (pb) - 2nd, 50m breast stroke (pb); Cora George (age 12) 50m backstroke, - 31st, 50m freestyle (pb) -26th, 50m butterfly (pb) - 29th, 50m breast stroke (pb); Dominic S (age nine) 50m backstroke (pb), 50m freestyle (pb), 50m butterfly (pb) - 2nd , 50m breast stroke (pb) 2nd; Lottie S (age 11), 50m backstroke (pb) -17th, 50m freestyle (pb) - 13th, 50m butterfly (pb) - 19th, 50m breast stroke (pb); Charlotte W (age 18+ category) also raced in the distance events, clocking an incredible pb to take the win at the meet. Charlotte also won the 1500m 18+ age category club record and pb. She was first overall in 19:19.
Meanwhile all the way in London a more senior club member were took part in the highly competitive British Masters Championships in the famous London Aquatics Olympic pool. Jacob Cacchione, who is also a Tavistock Swimming Club coaches, swam in the 50m and 100m backstroke - finishing a very respectable 8th nationally for the 50m in 31:07 and 10th in the 100m in 1:10:71.
