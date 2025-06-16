Meanwhile all the way in London a more senior club member were took part in the highly competitive British Masters Championships in the famous London Aquatics Olympic pool. Jacob Cacchione, who is also a Tavistock Swimming Club coaches, swam in the 50m and 100m backstroke - finishing a very respectable 8th nationally for the 50m in 31:07 and 10th in the 100m in 1:10:71.