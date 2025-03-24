Okehampton were now well and truly on top and camped in the home half. Luke Simmons intercepted a pass, and after he was tackled, a couple of forward rumbles followed, before prop Pat Nash picked up to cross between the posts. Simmons converted to make it 17-6 with seven minutes remaining of the first half. No more scores were forthcoming before the change-over as Oke failed to profit further from their superiority.