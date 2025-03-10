TAVISTOCK RFC are destined for a bottom-two finish in Western Counties West following their 61-12 defeat by Paignton.
The Moorlanders’ only chance of getting out of the relegation places was to beat Paignton and hope fellow worriers Penryn defeated leaders Pirates Amateurs. Although Penryn lost, they are 12 points ahead of Tavvy with just 10 left to play for.
The ‘trickle-down’ effect from higher divisions is unlikely to save Tavistock as all three relegation contenders at the next level up would drop into Western Counties West.
Paignton, still chasing Pirates at the other end of the table for the lone promotion place, led 28-5 by half time and shot over the horizon in the second session.
Marc Kerswill, the Tavistock player-coach, said the team ran out of steam as the game progressed.
“Similar to last week at Penryn, we were spirited for around 55 minutes, but we didn’t have the legs,” said Kerswill.
“As with many games this season we scrapped away together and came out with some positives.
“During the first half hour, when we were in the game, Liam Watts scored a well-taken try for us.
“Yellow cards for Sam Palmer and Martin Budden dropped us to 13 men. Although we fought hard, Paignton took advantage to score a try either side of half-time.
“Once Sam and Martin returned, we enjoyed a good passage and had a try disallowed before Andrew Schuttkacker went over from a quickly taken tap penalty.
“Thereafter, Paignton moved the ball nicely and we ran out of legs.”
Tavistock have no league or cup game this Saturday afternoon with two consecutive away games to follow to close out the season. League leaders Pirates Amateurs host them on March 22 and then they head to fourth-placed Plymstock Albion Oaks on April 5.
Photography by Chris Hair.